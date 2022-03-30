After reading many articles encouraging coin collecting as a hobby, countless days, and sleepless nights of research into the world of numismatics left me with one sobering conclusion. Coin collecting as a hobby are worlds apart from the real numismatics. What brought me to this reasoning was when I came upon the task of checking 60 years of pocket change to determine any extraordinary values.
Each of the 5,000 coins had to be cataloged for dates, mint marks, condition and value. The process became more difficult when hundreds of foreign coins were part of the research as well. When it comes to serious coin collectors, purchasing circulated coins are not popular with dealers and collectors.
After speaking with auction houses, coin dealers, and enthusiast, paying commissions, appraisals and various fees only high-end coins are worth the expenditures. The young men and women that would like to collect coins as a hobby have little outlets for acquiring product at a reasonable price.
My litmus test was a reasonable error coin from the 1970s in the $600 range. Self-marketing has yet to bring interest. Without spending the money to use the established system it is not financially encouraging to beginners and who can not afford to travel all over the country to coin shows.
I think I will take my booty to the bank so I can afford to buy the groceries next week, President Joe Biden.
