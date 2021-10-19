To the editor:
Michael Kerins and John Bossio are having a challenging time accepting the “truth.” Although sometimes it is hard to separate fact from fiction the truth stands alone. Read Roy Peter Clark’s “The line between fact and fiction.” (Poynter Institute, July 30, 2002) It will raise your ignorance to a higher level.
My letter on Sept. 27, 2021, regarding the use of the word fact/fact checking was not an opinion. It was an attempt to clarify fact/facts checking used carelessly. Reporters, adding fact/facts checking to emphasize their opinions and analysis to show that something that is known to have happened is opposite of or different. Kerins letter used the word “fact” 15 times when none of what he said has proven to be true.
His remark on Vindman is a perfect example of his ignorance on military law. Lt. Col. Vindman committed a court martial offense. He should be court marshaled, stripped of his rank and sent to Leavenworth in accordance with military law not your opinion.
Mr. John Bossio needs to do research as well if he thinks joining a doting president, incompetent vice president, vindictive speaker of the house and anyone who will not recognize the truth is mistaken.
He and Kerins should read “George Soros, is still on a quest to destroy America.” (Cheryl Chumley Washington Times Jan. 25, 2020.) It is at least informative if not helpful to your “The further society drifts from the truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” — George Orwell.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
