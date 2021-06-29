To the editor:
The Biden administration are recalling programs Trump eliminated that were frivolous, costly, and worse, discriminating. The programs Trump canceled were previously initiated by the Obama/Biden administration.
As I pointed out in a letter to the editor on Nov. 13, 2017, “Catering to special interest groups is becoming a form of Discrimination.” It is no longer a concern but has become a reality under the Biden Administration’s “Equality Under the Law.”
On June 3, 2021, Biden’s Department of Agriculture started forgiving loans given to ranchers and farmers that exclude white farmers and ranchers. The SBA will provide $10 billion for non-white small businesses. The Treasury Department will create a billion-dollar fund based on race and ethnicity. The list goes on and on as pointed out by Don Lennington of the National Review on 6/20/21.
Is anyone paying attention to what is taking place. If these programs are authorized than we are no better than the countries, we sanction for violating human rights. Don Lennington put it best when he quoted Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas who wrote “the principal of equality under the law was purchased at the price of immeasurable human suffering. If those who cherish it do not remain vigilant, it could be lost in a single presidential term.”
The Democratic administration is ignoring our Constitution in the latest and baser way possible.
Wake up America you are being left out by the mainstream media. If we allow these programs of discrimination to be “Equality Under the Law” we will be goose stepping down main street on the Fourth of July.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
