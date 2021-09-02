To the editor:
Despite President Joe Biden’s poor performance as vice president in 2012, the Democratic leadership choose him for the presidency of our United States in 2020. The news networks bias and putting the pressure on sitting President Donald Trump helped them succeed. Their method was one of deceit.
Nevertheless, most of the country believed the Democrats deceitful campaign rather than thinking for themselves. The result has been devastating, without reservation and regardless of your political affiliation. Joe Biden is not capable of governing the Executive Branch of the United States government and Congress without competence and unselfish leadership.
What is happening now is proof of incompetence and understanding. Unreported business taking place in Washington by way of new bills being introduced and passed will further the decline of our freedoms and way of life in America. Make no mistake about it the transformation of the U.S. is well underway.
As a result of the 2020 presidential election, we have never been in a weaker position than we are now. The House of Representatives is being influenced by Marxist ideas under the umbrella of Socialist Democrats. There is a major adjustment coming to the U.S. politically, domestically and financially that will influence the very documents our forefathers drafted to keep our country safe from government intrusion and outside influence.
There has never been a better motto for our country more apropos than New Hampshire’s. The question is. How many of us are prepared to “Live Free or Die?" God bless the people left at the mercy of the brutal terrorist in Afghanistan.
Concerned Citizen and Veteran
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
