To the editor:
If you were paying attention Walter Davis, you would have noticed. I labeled the source I acquired my information on CNN’s attempt to ruin Trump’s chances of serving a second term as president.
Also, Trump did not call the Georgia Secretary of State to “find “votes to change the state’s elections. I identified my informer, and it was not FOX. Let me remind you Trump’s alleged affair was before the election. Previous presidents affairs are irrelevant, no comment. Your allocations on Ukraine and the impeachment hearings mirror CNN propaganda.
It was refreshing to see Michael Kerins’s “crazy claims” have been recognized. The White House both President Joe Biden and Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted, “Communism is a failed system “and socialism is no substitute. Vladimir Lenin explained it as “The goal of socialism is communism.”
Your commentary in your letter falls in the category of “Only thinking makes it so.” I did not say, “Trump never did anything wrong.” The only truth I can find in your letter was Trump had unemployment under control and now it is increasing. By the time, the Biden administration is over, unemployment will not be the only program to intensify.
Steve Webster, your closing remarks are dishonest or you are misinformed. Discriminating programs are in fact discriminator, that is unconstitutional and violates the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The real damage to our county was done by the leadership in the House of Representatives. Their uncooperative efforts produced four years of unnecessary conduct at an enormous cost to the taxpayers.
Although I do not watch Fox News. Fox will be around longer than Trump and me. Finding new material would be wise.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
