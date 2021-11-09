To the editor:
United States of America is living under the protection of the Declaration of Independence, constitutional democracy and the Bill of Rights. The freedom they provide allows qualified citizens the right to support any candidate capable of the duties required of the position available. They must be willing to take an oath pledging their loyalty to uphold the Constitution and defend the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic.
The United States is under siege by destabilizing organizations funded by multi-billionaires supporting ideas to transform the United States. It is up to the voters to determine their chosen candidates’ political views.
There is adequate information available to make that determination. Why then do I have to ask the question, why did it come to pass we have members of the House of Representatives that have demonstrated anti-Semitism publicly and are working to convert the country into a socialist marxist government with the support of both Democrats and Republicans?
I can only conclude the voting population do not realize whom they are supporting. The unrelentless pursuit of President Trump answered my question by giving Washington transparency.
As a result, Trump was investigated and impeached for political and personal dislike. The four years of Trump’s tenure was unprecedented. Nevertheless, the mainstream media joined the political pursuit and cost the country four more years of keeping America great.
“Socialism and Communism is merely the difference between murder and suicide” — Ayn Rand
President Donald Trump was on the right path to maintain our freedom and way of life safe from the transformation. If the non-existence of loyalty pledged by members of the House continue to influence, we will live those words of Ayn Rand.
Joseph Dorsett Sr.
Ossipee
