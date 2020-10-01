To the editor:
If you requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election you have probably received it by now.
If you have not yet requested your absentee ballot there is still time. You can obtain a request form on your town’s web site or by phoning your town clerk’s office.
Fill it out and return it immediately. When you receive your ballot in the mail, don’t wait, fill it out and return it right away. Pay close attention to the instructions that came with your ballot and be sure to sign the affidavit on the sealed envelope containing your ballot. Without your signature your ballot will not be counted.
Election officials throughout New Hampshire anticipate record numbers of absentee ballots in this election, so you can really help them by getting your ballot to your town clerk as soon as possible.
Joseph Bashaw
Center Conway
