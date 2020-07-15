To the editor:
In his very public wrestling with conscience, Alec Kerr so bravely took to task not only his employer but our society.
The thoughtful manner in which he wrote, that he was not offensive and that he did not bully — these are what distinguish him from those seeking to denigrate. Mr. Kerr obviously cares a great deal about our community, and he asks, “How does publishing racist, sexist or homophobic opinions benefit the community?”
This, in my mind, is the question of our time, and one that requires a reckoning. His was not a criticism of the Daily Sun so much as a call to action — an appeal to our better selves. And are we not better than this? Not just here in the Mount Washington Valley, not just here in the Granite State, but here in a country we’ve of late been watching attempt to retrieve and redefine itself.
Will Alec Kerr leave The Conway Daily Sun? When I read his essay I feared that a talented writer and principled commentator was eyeing the door. Bill Marvel has clearly seized upon an opportunity to open the door just that much wider and escort him to it. Marvel’s column this week is a blatant bid to rid this community’s most widely utilized news and opinion source of a refreshingly gifted voice. I certainly hope Mr. Marvel has not succeeded.
Bill Marvel challenges Alec Kerr’s ethical correctness. How is it not ethical to attempt to elucidate on the distinct difference between free speech and hate speech? How is it not ethical to challenge those waving the First Amendment to actually read it? How is it not ethical to appeal to his employer to raise its standards and to encourage readers to grapple with ideas of freedom and responsibility?
Mr. Marvel, I wish you’d focus your time and your columns on your real strength, which is keeping alive, or even bringing to life for many of us, the history of this area. These are the writings, often highlighted with old photos, that cause you to shine. This is truly where your talents lie, and I believe your status as our pre-eminent local historian has established your rightful place in the valley’s long and colorful landscape.
I’d hope self-righteous vitriol would be beneath a chronicler of your status. Please don’t discredit yourself with savage personal attacks on young men with scruples.
Mr. Kerr wrote, “It is important to consider the weight of our words and how they will affect others.” I think Bill Marvel considered exactly this as he excoriated Alec Kerr.
Jonna Carter
South Conway
