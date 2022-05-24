My name is Jonathan H. Smith, Republican state representative from Carroll County District 5. I am announcing my intention to run again as I currently represent the towns of Ossipee, Effingham, Brookfield and Wakefield.
Going forward, District 5 will only represent the people of Ossipee. This change of district is due the constitutional requirement every 10 years to update the legislative districts throughout the entire state.
Republican Representative Glenn Cordelli from Tuftonboro will have the pleasure if elected to represent the towns of Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro via District 8.
It has been both a pleasure and a challenge to represent the people of four towns. My intentions are simple. I will hold uphold my oath first and foremost. I will ensure any legislation that comes before me does not grow the power of government.
The rights of the individual are preeminent above all else. Tax money is your money, not the government’s. This concept seems to get lost time and again within the government.
Public service has been my entire life, from my professional career as a police officer and firefighter to my current service as the chairman of the Ossipee Board of Selectmen. I ask that you will support me going forward to ensure you are represented in Concord. If you need help or information please contact me at Jonathan.Smith@leg.state.nh.us. Live Free or Die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.