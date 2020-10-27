To the editor:
I am writing to you as a candidate for your state representative to Carroll County District 5. After retirement I moved here to escape a big, centralized government that constantly trampled your constitutional and property rights. Some would call me a flatlander. I consider myself a patriot.
I believe in a small, decentralized state government that upholds the individual right to sovereignty and pursuit of happiness. I believe in service. I have done that continuously over my entire life whether it was my professional career or currently as a selectman in the Town of Ossipee.
I am not a party ideologue but you have two choices on the ballot. There are a few things to consider when voting on Nov. 3. If you cherish the New Hampshire advantage, vote Republican. If you cherish small government, vote Republican. If you cherish the Constitution, vote Republican. If you cherish the Second Amendment, vote Republican. If you don’t want the government telling you how to live, vote Republican. If you want to protect the environment in conjunction with private property rights, vote Republican. If you believe all people should be treated equally under the law, vote Republican. If you want local control, vote Republican. If you want low taxes, vote Republican. If you want school choice, vote Republican. If you believe in life, vote Republican. I moved here for the right reasons, not to change New Hampshire but to uphold its history. I ask you to do the same.
Jonathan H. Smith
Ossipee
