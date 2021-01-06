To the editor:
On Jan. 2, President Donald Trump made a taped call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and threatened him with criminal prosecution if the Secretary did not come up with 11,780 votes for Mr. Trump in order to swing the Georgia presidential election to him.
Several prominent attorneys feel that Mr. Trump's action may, ironically, constitute election fraud under Section 52 of the U.S. Code and extortion under Section 18, Chapter 41 of the Code.
Fortunately, Mr. Raffensperger respectfully stood his ground and informed the president that the election results were verified and re-verified under Georgia state law to the satisfaction of political leaders of both parties.
What this latest sad chapter illustrates is that our chief executive is willing to openly violate the law, democratic institutions, and the checks and balances that were put into place over 200 years ago in order to protect us from such individuals who would attempt to destroy everything that we have struggled for as a nation.
Mr. Trump may never be held legally held accountable; however, I am grateful to the majority of Americans who realized the threat to our democracy and gave us a new president who will at least obey and follow the rule of law.
Jon Burroughs
Glen
