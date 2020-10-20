To the editor:
The state of New Hampshire has already experienced significant change in our weather patterns over the past decade. Temperatures are rising and winters are getting warmer. Snow-making will become more difficult, and we may begin to see more rain than snow. There are also an increasing number of days with temperatures above 90 degrees in summer. All these factors are happening due to climate change and will mean less jobs and a serious impact on business in the Mount Washington Valley.
The state of New Hampshire needs to transition to a clean energy economy. This transition would mean a focus on wind, solar and other renewable energy sources that will help build N.H.’s economy with an addition of thousands of new jobs.
Rep. Anita Burroughs has consistently voted for clean energy initiatives, including raising net metering limits for customer generators which would help towns and businesses save money by generating their own renewable energy, requiring state vehicles to be zero emissions by 2039, and a bill to increase energy efficiency funding. All of these initiatives were vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu. Anita advocates for fuel-efficient transportation, increasing community-generated clean energy, phasing out fossil fuels, and creating a public transportation infrastructure in the state.
Anita was one of only two candidates for state representative in Carroll County to be endorsed in 2020 by the Sierra Club. (Steve Woodcock of Conway was also endorsed) for her commitment to a clean and sustainable New Hampshire environment.
I urge you to vote for Anita and candidates up and down the ticket who will make a clean energy economy a priority in their work in Concord and in Washington, D.C.
John Smallcomb
Glen
