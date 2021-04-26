To the editor:
To the people whining about flags in Eaton, I think it’s time to grow up. Now that Chatham has been dragged into the mud pit I thought I might put in my 2 cents. Freedom of speech will always come with someone saying “I am offended.”
Get over it. It’s part of life. If I see a Confederate flag or even a Nazi flag hanging from someone’s property, I will just roll my eyes and then I can decide if that is a person I want to hang out with or not. But other than that, it is none of my business because it’s private property.
And I believe people should be allowed to display what they want on their own property. Chances are the guy with the Confederate flag is just a fan of the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show and not a racist like everyone seems to assume and the Nazi flag is probably some kid that doesn’t know any better.
Remember expression of an idea is not the same as acting upon it. There are no thought police in America yet. The minute you want to declare everything as “hate speech” then you will lose all freedom of speech because it’s only a matter of time before someone else finds your display or ideas offensive. It will eventually bite you in the rear end, too. Again, grow up people, you make the town of Eaton look really dumb.
Signed, a member of the town of Chatham that is getting shrapnel from your flag fight.
John Norris
Chatham
