To the editor:
There are many essential yet unsung workers in the ongoing pandemic crisis who are not on any vaccination priority list.
Among these are grocery store workers, delivery drivers and library staff.
As a trustee of the Madison Library, I am extremely proud of the performance of our staff during this pandemic. Our library closed in March 2020, but the staff maintained online operations and in May began curbside lending services.
The staff reopened the library in early July with limited patron access. This access has gradually grown. Now, except for masks, spacing and limitations on group gatherings, services are back to nearly normal.
The library staff — Cam Spence, Gordon Willey and Director Sloane Jarell — have shown personal courage and professional skill in helping the citizens of Madison get safely through this crisis. Their commitment to service provided a sense of normalcy when it was needed to combat the effects of isolation, uncertainty, and fear.
Simply put, it is impossible to imagine how we could have been better served. I am confident these words can apply to the libraries and library staff in other towns and villages in our region. Thank you all.
John Filson
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.