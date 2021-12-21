To the editor:
Serving the community since 1906 offering a place to support the needs of residents and visitors to the Mount Washington Valley has long been the mission of the Conway Village “Brown Church.”
Current programs such as the food pantry, Dinner Bell, community group meetings and worship services are among the many programs and activities that rely on the church building and its financial resources.
Today, the church is in need of repair and some reconstruction. The issues of accessibility, parking, safety, security and structural concerns have been evaluated.
In the process of these efforts, a generous donor bought the Valley Jewelers building and donated it to the church. Professional engineers, inspectors and church members working on plans for the church building also evaluated uses for the Jewelry building and site.
After receiving the reports on the jewelry building, it was apparent that the cost to repair the building to assure it was safe to occupy would be prohibitive. The benefits to the church in removing the building would assist the food pantry, Dinner Bell and other community programs to have greater and safer access to parking and ease of delivery for goods and supplies. Stabilizing the jewelry store site will also assist in stabilizing the church area foundation and site drainage.
The “Brown Church” is an icon in the Conway Village. Like many long-standing institutions today, the church faces a multitude of challenges to maintain its missions and historical value to the village and the valley area. The structural, maintenance and accessibility needs for the church building have reached a point that tough choices need to be made to maintain the “Brown Church” structure. The trustees are working with engineers and architects on a master plan to assure the church building will be maintained and go on to serve the community for many years to come.
The Brown Church trustees
Conway Village
John Edgerton
Maxine Andrews
Anne Getchell
Nancy Divine
Tom Workman
Nancy Irving
Paul Weld
