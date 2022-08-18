To the editor:
We have become a society where yelling, rudeness and vulgarity have become commonplace in public settings. People have called me all kinds of names, swearing at me at school board meetings.
The Conway Daily Sun’s hired mouth had something negative to say about me every week heading into the election. A small group of people, and we see this around the country, are bullying others because it works. Other people don’t show up at the meetings, they don’t want to put their name out there saying they support what we’re doing because they’ll become the next targets.
So, what have I done? Well, for one thing, I went by the guidelines of our opening plan. An opening plan put together by a committee of over 50 individuals working over an entire summer and taking its guidance from such organizations as the CDC and the American College of Pediatrics. The plan was voted in by the Conway School Board and the SAU 9 board. It required masks in school buildings for everyone. I enforced that and adjourned a meeting because a large group refused to put their masks on.
I lost the last election. Only 19 percent of the town showed up to vote. Had 50 or 60 percent cast a ballot, I would take that as a mandate to walk away.
What bothers me most about this behavior, this bullying, is the example we’re setting for our children. We’re telling them that there are no norms of behavior, that yelling and screaming, and vulgarity are quite acceptable. I don’t think that this is the world that most of us want to live in.
Every day someone stops me on the street or in the supermarket to thank me for my contribution to the school board. And they inevitably comment, “I can’t believe what you have to put up with.”
When I submitted my name to fill the opening for the next eight months, many more people asked me, “Why, why would you subject yourself to that again?” My answer is always the same, it’s about the kids, it’s about education. I’m very proud of the work the board has accomplished over the last nine years to move our school system forward."
Joe Lentini
Conway
