To the editor:
Last week, we drove by Attitash. Pretty quiet there, what a shame.
Later, I looked at the Attitash website. It states boldly, “Prepping For Next Winter” and that statement is consistent with what Vail told us, replace the double-double chair and close the place for summer.
This was their plan for major improvements — wow, please don’t go out on a limb and commit too much now. The place looks like a deserted lot of nothing.
Today, I saw in the news and read the article in the Sun about how the entire staff of Gunstock walked out, and took note on the good work of Gov. Sununu and his comments on this talented group of ski operators.
My first thought was, did Vail purchase Gunstock? My second thought was I hope our new general manager at Attitash follows the governor’s action and gets on the phone to hire every possible candidate from Gunstock at Attitash to fill his key vacancies. I am sure there are many.
Ever since Vail bought our beautiful Attitash, many experienced and great staff left and those who stayed are terrific, in my view.
However, Vail continued to blame COVID, blame the weather, and admit that they just can’t find staff, when Bretton Woods and Cranmore appeared to operate just fine.
So, here’s your chance to Make Attitash Great Again. Hire and retain the best possible staff, pay your staff well, and treat your staff with respect and dignity.
If you do this, they will make you shine and they will make customers happy. Not a difficult task if you just do it. Vail is the biggest in the world, they must know how.
Right now, it appears there is only one worse ski operator in New Hampshire than Vail.
I really hope you can do what you said you would for this upcoming winter: make snow, open the trails (early), groom those trails and run all the lifts. That’s all you need to do.
Best of luck.
Joe Carlucci
Beverly Farms, Mass.
