To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu recently announced that he will terminate the federally-funded $300 per week subsidy to New Hampshire’s unemployed citizens. His rationale is that this will encourage the unemployed to get their sorry asses off the couch and get a job.
But the governor didn’t do his homework. The unemployment rate for New Hampshire in April, 2021, was 2.8 percent (NH Office of Employment Security), about where it’s been for years and far below the 4-5 percent that economists consider full employment. The workers that employers need simply are not there.
An article in the Daily Sun on May 22 highlighted the fact that many employers are finding it difficult to find anyone to hire, even at $15/hr. The article pointed to the shortage of H-2B (temporary guest worker) and J-1 (exchange student) visas. For the spring/summer season the number of H-2B visas available for the whole country is just 33,000. The governor didn’t do his homework.
Another part of the problem is the absence of affordable housing in the valley. A single person working 60 hr/week at minimum wage can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment in Conway, even if she could find one. The governor didn’t do his homework.
What do citizens receiving the federal subsidy do with all that extra money? Stash it in their offshore bank account? No, they spend it, and directly or indirectly they spend it locally. By rejecting free federal aid, the governor is subtracting millions of dollars from the New Hampshire economy. He didn’t do his homework.
It appears that by ignoring reality and adopting a “solution” that will not solve the worker shortage problem, the governor chose Republican ideology over the best interests of New Hampshire citizens.
Joe Bagshaw
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.