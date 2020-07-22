To the editor:
I would like to thank Gov. Chris Sununu for signing House Bill 1266. This bill clarifies that avoidance of COVID-19 is a legitimate excuse for a voter to request and submit an absentee ballot rather than risk exposure to the virus by voting in person.
Many voters were uncomfortable checking “disability” on the application form and ballot envelope, given that the affidavit cites a perjury penalty for being untruthful. The revised application form will add a “Concern for COVID-19” check box as an alternative.
The bill also allows election officials to take some required time-consuming actions on returned absentee ballots prior to election day. They may verify that the outer envelope is signed, and that the voter is registered, prior to opening the ballot envelope and counting the ballot on election day. Absentee ballots are expected to be at least 50 percent of all ballots cast in 2020, and town clerks across the state have expressed concerns that absentee ballot processing on election day will delay in-person voting.
The 2020 Select Committee on Emergency Election Support, created by the Secretary of State, recommended that town election officials be allowed to set up drop boxes to collect applications and absentee ballots. This provision, which would have benefited both election officials and voters, was included in HB 1266. Unfortunately it was deleted from the final bill at the request of the Governor’s office.
Although new absentee ballot application forms will be forthcoming some day, there is no need for voters to wait. Go ahead and get your application form, check the “disability “ box and send it in. Town clerks are going to be inundated with ten times more than the usual number of absentee ballots. Given that and the anticipated slow-down in mail delivery, don’t wait, do it now.
Joe Bagshaw
Center Conway
