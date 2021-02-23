To the editor:
I just read Steve Webster’s letter to the editor. Steve, two things: First, just what are those crimes you accuse President Donald Trump of that would incarcerate him for the rest of his life?
Second, did you not listen to the last bogus impeachment fiasco where the entire video of his speech concerning Charlottesville was shown to the whole world, not the edited mainstream media video, where he called out white supremacists and neo-Nazis?
Jim Shuff
Freedom
