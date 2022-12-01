The midterm elections are behind us, and it seems the world’s oldest democracy is still alive, if not altogether well. The nation stands divided and polarized like no other time since the Civil War. What is driving this great divide? Was it Donald Trump, his mendacity and banality? He wasn’t even a politician before he ran for president, and was once a pro-choice Democrat.
Was it the primary system that has produces more extreme candidates than the old party conventions did? Democrats opted for the more centrist then-Sen. Joe Biden over leftist Sen. Bernie Sanders.
No, more than Trump and the right-wing radicals, I nominate FOX News as American democracy’s public enemy number one. FOX News was created in 1996 by Australian billionaire Rupert Murdock and the late Roger Ailes to be a Republican propaganda machine masquerading as a mainstream news organization.
Running 24/7, FOX pumps out more lies and misleading statements than the 30,000 whoppers that DJT managed to achieve in four years as president. FOX doesn’t just spin the news, they alter it.
Here’s just one example: I heard an NPR clip in which a woman asked President Barack Obama at a press conference, “Mr. President, why can’t you use the term ‘radical Islamic terrorist?’” To which the president replied, “I don’t use the term ‘radical Islamic terrorist’ because more than 99 percent of Islamic people are peace-living. It would be like calling a domestic terrorist a radical Christian terrorist.”
That evening FOX ran the clip of the woman’s question followed by a headshot of the president saying, “Ah, ah, ah…” end of clip! They photoshopped the president of the United States to make him look like a fool.
Exit poll interviews of Republican voters revealed that their primary concerns were the economy and crime. FOX had done a good job of hyping both. But wait a minute, did crime spike on President Joe Biden’s watch? We don’t actually know. Difficulties with the FBI crime rate data system prevented the bureau from reporting up-to-date figures, and FOX exploited the gap.
The American economy is booming. Unemployment is at historical lows. Corporate profits are high. Inflation is also high, caused by COVID-related supply chain problems, a war, Federal Reserve missteps, and government spending under both Republican and Democratic administrations. But inflation seems to be easing, and wages in New Hampshire rose 8.5 percent over the past year. Black Friday broke all records.
Americans think that Republicans do a better job with the economy than Democrats. In fact, a recent paper by economists Alan Blinder and Mark Watson states: “The superiority of economic performance under Democrats rather than Republicans is nearly ubiquitous; it holds almost regardless of how you define success.” Research shows that stock market returns are also higher under Democrats.
After the midterms, when the Red Ripple turned DJT into a liability, FOX News and The New York Post (also owned by Murdock) as well as former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other Trump sycophants, deserted the ex-president like ships leaving a sinking rat.
Why must FOX lie? If the truth were known to their viewers that Murdock’s interest lies not with reporting news but with conserving wealth and power for the wealthy and powerful, it would cost viewership and votes.
Whereas FOX fails as a legitimate news source, it succeeds in its primary missions of denigrating Democrats and making money. That may account for Biden’s dismal approval ratings, even as he strives to pass legislation that is good for the country.
“Stop telling lies about me and I’ll stop telling the truth about you.” Gordon Gekko
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.