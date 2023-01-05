Predictably, in his Dec. 23 letter, Jay Burnham again falsely accused me of being a bigot. Too busy playing dictionary, the man from Massachusetts also again did not provide an iota of proof to substantiate his false accusation. Not an iota.
Burnham also again deliberately misstated my first name, this time calling me “Jim-not-Joe.” Of course, that is not my first name either.
Further not letting facts get in the way of his response, Burnham cluelessly rejected the notion that Brittney Griner is a convicted criminal like George Floyd.
Undeniably, Griner has been criminally convicted at least twice: once in Arizona for admitted domestic-violence-related disorderly conduct, and once in Russia for admitted possession of illegal drugs.
(And, anyway, my point about George Floyd was that the wokerati back then insisted that all people should be held to the same standards of justice and accountability regardless of their own character or situation.)
And finally outdoing himself in ridiculousness, Burnham pontificated about supposedly having to school me on word definitions because according to him I “do not know the meaning of the term ‘woke’” as “thoughtful, compassionate, humble, and kind,” etc. (Burnham’s falsely accusing me of being a bigot and refusing to use my correct first name were certainly not kind, were they?)
But Burnham, forever telling falsehoods, deliberately ignored the Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of “woke” as “politically liberal (as in matters of racial and social justice) especially in a way that is considered unreasonable or extreme.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.