To the editor:

Naturally, I didn’t tune into NBC or MSNBC last Thursday night to watch President Joe Biden’s ty-rant in Philly. I had seen Putin on the TV war news earlier that day, and the sight of one decrepit, demented autocrat was plenty enough for me. So, instead, I caught a recap of the event the following morning on Yahoo! News.

Tags

(1) comment

Jburnham
Jburnham

If there was ever any doubt that Jim Pietrangelo should be the poster child for cognitive dissonance, projection and willful blindness, it was forever removed with this most recent diatribe. He often proudly states that he refuses to watch or listen to important news broadcasts (such as the January 6 hearings), choosing instead to watch snippets totally void of context on his favorite right-wing extremist “news” casts, just as he did with President Biden’s recent speech in Philadelphia. Here’s a thought: Try substituting “Donald Trump” for “Joe Biden” in Pietrangelo’s most recent rant and you will see that my first sentence above makes perfect sense. Projection. Willful Blindness. Cognitive Dissonance. Joe Pietrangelo checks all three boxes.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.