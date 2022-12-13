To the editor:
There is a famous but true bit of Navy lore about the late senator from Arizona, John McCain.
To the editor:
There is a famous but true bit of Navy lore about the late senator from Arizona, John McCain.
While a POW during the Vietnam War, McCain, because his father was commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific at the time, was offered release by the North Vietnamese.
Few Americans would have begrudged the heroic Navy fighter pilot if he had taken the offer: He had already been imprisoned and tortured for nearly a year by that point, and he was still suffering terribly from injuries received when he was shot down.
However, McCain refused to be repatriated ahead of those POWs captured before him. He courageously stuck to a code of honor that treated individuals equally and according to merit.
And he paid dearly for it. Enraged by the loss of their potential propaganda victory, the North Vietnamese increased their torture of McCain. He ultimately remained imprisoned at the Hanoi Hilton for five years before being able to return home.
Newly-released Brittney Griner is no McCain, to be sure. While she and players like LeBron James act tough on court and Twitter, when it comes to doing the right thing in the real world, they are cowards, and bigots, to boot.
Convicted of an admitted drug offense, Griner allowed herself to be exchanged ahead of Paul Whelan — who had been imprisoned years before her, and has always denied his alleged crime of spying — in what she knew was a politically-motivated stunt by President Joe Biden to appeal to certain voter demographics. Griner is Black, openly gay, Democrat, and a basketball celebrity, while Whelan is white, apparently straight, Republican, and an ordinary citizen.
What’s worse, Griner allowed herself to be exchanged for a dangerous arms dealer with blood on his hands.
Although decades later, the Communists finally got their propaganda victory.
Jim Pietrangelo
North Conway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.