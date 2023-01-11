To the editor:
As often as Jay Burnham submits a letter falsely attacking me, I can and will — with the readers’ indulgence — easily parry it. Burnham is like Prince Harry, every time he opens his mouth he heaps dung on his own head.
Of course, in his latest letter, Burnham cannot resist yet again calling me “Jim-not-Joe.” This self-described “compassionate” and “kind” social justice warrior’s concept of justice obviously doesn’t include basic decency towards others, such as addressing people by their proper name. “Go woke, go broke” — in this case, morally and intellectually broke for Burnham — is as true a phrase as it ever was. Like many (but not all) liberals/Democrats, Burnham simply has nothing besides slights and falsehoods with which to enter the marketplace of ideas.
But I have no doubt that there are liberals/Democrats —i ncluding Burnham himself — who, as Burhman himself described in his letter, “gasp” when they read my letters. People who are so used to falsehoods coming out of their own mouths often gasp on the truth suddenly coming into them. Facts choke the woke like Burnham. Go woke, go choke! (I recommend, Jay, cutting out your fatty lies and going on my high-fact diet to ease your breathing.)
Lastly, of course, Burnham wants to play dictionary again — since he miserably lost the last round to me. Recall, Sun readers, that it initially was Burnham himself who claimed that I was ignorant of the definition of “woke” and that I was mis-using “woke” as a pejorative rather than a superlative.
Now, after I had subsequently demonstrated in a letter that there indeed is a pejorative definition of “woke,” Burnham retorts that that is merely a secondary or “disapproving” definition. (Uh, duh — that’s why I used it pejoratively.). But a definition is a definition, Burnham. You simply initially lied that I was ignorant of the definition.
Jim Pietraneglo
North Conway
