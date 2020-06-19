To the editor:
After a three-month COVID-19 "time-out," it occurred to me that God is trying to get the attention of his disobedient children. We've been in a worldwide "time-out." Has He gotten our attention yet?
In this post-truth culture, God's truth prevails. The 10 Commandments are just that: commandments. Many of us have been viewing them as suggestions. "Not!"
While all 10 Commandments are the essence of living a purposeful and fulfilling life, the first two are especially important. We are to love God with all our heart, with all our soul and with all our might. Additionally, we are commanded to love one another. Have we been doing this? Are we often "too busy" for God and for others?
God is beginning to "ease up" on his "time-out." Will we come out of it as a renewed people? Will we be thankful to God for his many blessings? Furthermore, will we take the necessary steps to become one people and one nation under God?
As the "time-out" eases, let us pray for his mercy and grace.
God bless.
Jim Hrdlicka
Glen
