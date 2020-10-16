To the editor:
Frank McCarthy recently wrote, “Those who watch television news and do not recognize that Mr. Biden is losing his cognitive abilities must watch only fake news. I believe we should feel sorry for Mr. Biden. I do!”
President Donald Trump tweeted Oct. 7 last year, “... If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey ...”
I will leave it up to the reader to decide who is demented.
Jim Diamond
Tamworth
