To the editor:
Honesty matters in our elected leaders. I intended to run my campaign with a positive tone, but must respond to Mark McConkey’s false statements. In the Sept. 29 article about the Republican town halls, McConkey asserted, “We worked for a couple weeks to do a debate forum, and in the end they, Jerry [Knirk] and Susan [Ticehurst] decided not to participate.” In an Oct. 6 article he stated, "They held up our scheduling for 2 1/2 weeks, and then had concerns about being in an enclosed structure." These statements are untrue as the emails between us demonstrate.
We received one invitation on Sept. 7 containing no details. After two requests for information, he provided details on Sept. 10, allowing us to evaluate the plan. We responded on Sept, 13, three days later, agreeing to debates but objecting to the inside in-person nature, with two events inside buildings and one in a tent with walls, his choosing the moderators, and the lack of a mask requirement, contrary to CDC recommendations.
As demonstrated numerous times, including the recent White House super-spreader event, unmasked events in enclosed spaces are inappropriate. We felt that such an event would place the voters at risk unnecessarily.
We wanted to meet with the voters and offered to do safer Zoom events with co-moderators. He never responded. He did not “work” with us. It was a take-it-or-leave-it offer, totally unlike how I reached out to him to do a debate in 2018 when we worked together and co-moderated the event.
Falsely blaming your opponent for your failure to work toward a safe solution is not the way candidates or elected officials should behave. I work with others to develop solutions, maintaining respect for them and honesty.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
Jerry Knirk: McConkey falsely accuses Dems of not willing to debate
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Biking: Glen’s Gorman finds inspiration in Vermont race
- Land trust seeking to expand Pine Hill Community Forest
- Selectmen vote to ban porta-potties in park
- North Conway Cinema 7 shutting down (again)
- Restaurants seek to ask patrons for contact info
- Kennett girls net soccer playoff win
- Kennett tops MV to reach the finals; will host Souhegan
- COVID-19 positive test at John H. Fuller
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Obs closing Weather Discovery Center in N. Conway
- Grand jury indicts elderly driver in local cyclist's death
- Fryeburg students sent home due to COVID case
- Fryeburg teacher positive for COVID-19
- Woman accused of threatening dog with scissors
- Vandals cause damage to railroad cars
- Governor tours Berlin plant, criticizes the city’s leadership
- Berlin ambulance business being sold
- Attitash ski exec John Lowell to retire Nov. 1
- Granite State College may sell site to charter school
Images
Videos
Commented
- Quddus Snyder: Once Trump loses I intend to call out his supporters publicly (8)
- Knute Ogren: More important than stealing signs, is stealing people's rights (7)
- David M. Chamberlain: Q bares bottom, Marvel lays bare irresponsible journalism (6)
- Randy Hilman: Show me the evidence to back up claims of voter fraud (6)
- Bill Catalucci: Q's picture of his butt worth a thousand words (5)
- Quddus Z. Snyder: Art of the deal president can only sell snake oil (5)
- End the chaos, vote for Biden (4)
- Eugene M.Long: Put a gun manufacturer in underutilized Kennett High School (4)
- 54 condos, apartments proposed on River Road (4)
- Mary Ann Shakir: Republicans are getting tired of harassment by Democrats (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.