To the editor:
I again request that Jon Schippani do his homework; read my column for comprehension, not as a springboard for more disinformation.
I am first and foremost a physician. I have been a physician for 42 years and a state representative for only three and a half years. Assessing the literature is science, not spin.
I did not dispute the study he quoted in his previous letter. I was intrigued and read it and numerous studies upon which it was based. I applied the routine principles of examining them for study design, composition of study groups, confounding factors (i.e. lack of compliance) and statistical strength of the findings.
Detailed analysis allowed understanding of apparent inconsistencies between studies due to a combination of different study designs and the difference between theoretical effectiveness and use effectiveness (impacted by the poor compliance in the reference studies). This is a relatively common problem in medicine, demonstrating the importance of improving compliance in mask wearing.
Schippani wrote about N95 masks and the size of viral particles which is irrelevant. My columns and CDC guidance recommend the use of regular (not N95) face masks to prevent the spread of infection to others through droplets greater than 5 microns or aerosols ranging from 1 to 5 microns, the currently suspected modes of transmission.
WHO updated its mask policy on June 5, based upon recent evidence (as mentioned in my column) and now recommends mask wearing to prevent coronavirus spread from a source person in public settings when social distancing is difficult.
Understanding the literature requires hours of analysis, not sound bites from social media echo-chambers. I do not have time to respond to each of Schippani’s letters of disinformation and strongly suggest that readers use reliable sources of information, such as the CDC, rather than their social media feed or Schippani’s letters.
Rep. Jerry Knirk
Freedom
