To the editor:
The town of Jackson was incorporated Dec. 4, 1800, as the Town of Adams, for President John Adams. In 1829, the name was changed to Jackson for Andrew Jackson.
Mount Jackson in the White Mountain range is located between Mount Pierce and Mount Webster. Mount Jackson was named for Charles Thomas Jackson in 1848. C.T. Jackson supervised the first geological survey of the White Mountains from 1838-41 as the New Hampshire geologist. C.T. Jackson also discovered what he described as a very rich vein of tin in Jackson.
Jackson’s town warrant this year has an article, No. 10, asking to change the Jackson for whom the town is named from Andrew to Charles Thomas Jackson.
Notable facts concerning Andrew Jackson:
As a general, he spent years leading brutal campaigns against Native Americans in Georgia, Alabama and Florida, which resulted in the transfer from Native Americans to white people (European immigrants), many of whom were slave owners, of thousands of acres. The Indian Removal Act of 1830 forced approximately 100,000 Native Americans from their lands in the Southeastern U.S. to the West, during which over 15,000 died.
As a slave owner, Andrew Jackson placed an advertisement in the Tennessee Gazette on Oct. 3, 1884, promising a reward of $50 plus expenses for capture and return of a runaway slave and an extra $10 for each 100 lashes given, up to a maximum of $300.
The Jackson presidency was rife with constitutional abuses.
I urge the voters of Jackson to make a loud and clear statement for social justice and vote to pass Article 10. Thank you.
Jerry Dougherty III
Jackson
