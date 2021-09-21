To the editor:
How can anyone force masks onto our kids at school anymore at this point? College football games packed to the brim, no masks. The Met Gala and VMA awards, no masks. Are the “social elite” immune to the “rules” and COVID?
Kids walk around the grocery store and other public places with no masks and the only place they are forced to wear them is at school? It’s absurd, it’s wrong and it’s unscientific. Our kids don’t deserve to suffer a second longer only to make vaccinated adults in this world feel safe from a cough that 99 percent recover from.
Jay Frances
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.