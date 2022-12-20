Where do I begin? Let’s start with your false analogy of one prisoner being held for bombing his captors in a war, hence a prisoner of war, and the other prisoner being held for mistakingly carrying a minute amount of CBD for personal use. Pretty ridiculous comparison, right? Let’s move on to the false claim that Brittney Griner is a “bigot.” Definition of bigot: “A person who is unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group.”
In other words, a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions. So Joe is by definition literally a bigot, simply projecting his own warped opinions onto others.
Take for example just a few sentences from letters he has previously posted in the CDS. (1) “President Biden resembled Adolf Hitler…” (2) “I don’t have to watch the 1/6 hearings to recognize a witch hunt” (3) “More lies from the left” (4) “Trump lost due to voter suppression by Democrats” (5) “Unfairly elected, Biden will become a tyrant” (6) There was massive voter intimidation against Trump.”
I could go on, but you get the picture. What kind of a person demeans a two-time gold winning Olympic champion who represented her country to the fullest and brought both pride and gold home to America, and thinks she should rot in a Russian prison for nine years to satisfy his personal hatred of those who differ from him? A bigot, that’s what kind of a person.
