To the editor:
Short-term rentals are not hotels. They are not motels. They are homes. It’s pretty easy to discern the difference. And staying in a hotel or motel can never replace staying in a home.
Here’s what four guests who have stayed at our STR home have said in online testimonials: 1. “We would not even consider staying at a hotel when we visit the Mount Washington area.” 2. “Especially when visiting the area with children, I can’t imagine staying at a hotel when you could stay here.” 3. “Who needs a cramped hotel room when you could stay at this fantastic condo?” 4. “With our boys now in their 20s, we were looking for a place where they could join us without being crammed into hotel rooms.”
Dorothy was right when she said: “There’s no place like (a) home.” Support SB 249 and regulation, not elimination.
Jay Burnham
Hamilton, Mass.
