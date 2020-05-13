To the editor:
Happy belated Mother’s Day.
During World War II, my mother served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Miami as a typist. She was 21. She met my father at a USO dance. He had come to Miami for some R&R after flying 50 bombing missions over Italy, launched from a U.S. Army Air Corps base in Africa.
Two people, with very little in common, married and decided to start a family. My sister was born five years later after fertility therapy. Twenty-three months later, I came along.
My mother was a classic Fifties mom, the creator of a lovely home. My father was a CPA in downtown Miami and took the bus to work every day. There were bridge parties, church and Sunday school, dance and swimming lessons.
But divorce in 1961 shifted everything for my mom and her two girls.
At 44 years of age, with no formal college education, she kept a roof over our heads and maintained a lifestyle she felt we deserved to experience. She built a successful business and maintained it until 2000 in a male-dominated arena: women’s wear manufacturing, importing and national sales representation.
She was a mother who presented an opportunity for both my sister and I to learn and practice the skills of an entrepreneur at the ages of 10 and 12. She was a mother who was the best sandwich, soup and spaghetti sauce maker. and taught the right way to clean — on your hands and knees with vinegar and water.
She was a mother who expanded our world during a six-week business and pleasure tour of Europe; who thrilled us with a brand-new 1969 Firebird; who taught us to never depend on a man for our financial needs.
She was a mother who had an uncanny eye for design and color. A mother who had the fierceness of a mother lion if her daughters were threatened. A mother who followed her mother’s example, with a gift of inheritance when she passed, that assured her daughter’s security.
She is a mother who now exists in my memory as someone to be admired and forgiven and thanked for her mothering.
My hope is that this inspires you to view your mother through your own adult unclouded lens, and find the good that your mother provided in your life.
Thank you, Mom. Shirley Rae Walker Moon 1918-2000. I miss you. Love, Janice
Janice Crawford
Fryeburg, Maine
