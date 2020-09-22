To the editor:
In the '60s, I took part in two large protest marches, one in New York City, where a bunch of us walked down Fifth Avenue singing, "We all live in a yellow submarine." In another in Washington, D.C., we smiled as we walked past the FBI building. There is need for violence in marches. None.
Jane Hall
Conway
