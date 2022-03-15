The United States of “America” is what this country, and this letter, is entitled — not a contraction thereof, like in Ray Gilmore’s recent column. Calling America “’Merica” is like calling Ray “’Ay.” Gilmore’s contraction didn’t make sense, even as slang.
Indeed, what was Gilmore thinking, because his letter read as not only arrogant but non-sensical. Either he was virtue-signaling on the Ukraine war, or he simply owed the Sun a column and just evacuated his mind of whatever thoughts he had about the war, like Quddus Snyder often does about things in his columns.
After calling America “weak and feckless,” Gilmore said he doesn’t blame any president (i.e., Biden) for that condition, but then turned around and implicitly blamed President Bush for America “be(ing) divided since 2007” due to “the yellow cake debacle.” However, the (Second) Iraq War began in 2003, and the pre-war intelligence on Iraqi uranium oxide was substantiated during the initial invasion, of which I was a part. And the Iraqi War (or larger GWOT) is not the primary cause for any current divisions in America.
Gilmore then blamed the average American for being “nearsighted and egocentric in his focus on jobs, housing and medical care, and too simplistic to understand the effect that the war in the Ukraine will have.” Really? Please don’t bash Americans in general as dumb or pompous, Ray, and especially don’t bash them for focusing on jobs, housing, and health care — or for not wanting their sons and daughters to have to fight another or someone else’s war.
America and our military are not weak or feckless, by any means. And while most Americans feel for the Ukrainian people, and support a defense (including possibly military) of Ukraine, they — unlike you, Ray — reserve their criticism for Putin and Russia.
We need considered action — not virtue-signaling — given the nuclear implications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.