To the editor:
I walk on most days on the road up Cathedral Ledge and so get to see the traffic situation there. My guess is that 100 cars a day make the mile drive from West Side Road to the gate on Cathedral Ledge Road, see that the gate is closed and then turn around and go back.
The lower part of Cathedral Ledge Road is already congested with parked cars and foot traffic and these extra 100 cars needlessly increase the chance of an accident.
Town of Conway can fix this immediately by putting up a sign at the West Side Road turn off to Cathedral Ledge Road saying that the road to the top of the ledge is closed to vehicles.
James MacDonald
North Conway
