To the editor:
Anita Burroughs’ recent piece in the Sun, “Can’t beat ’em, Suppress ’em,” is yet another instance of the Orwellian mindset that has come to typify Democrats these days.
She asserts that, having lost the 2020 presidential election, Republicans are now attempting to “create policies that would suppress voting.” Her assertion is Orwellian because it states the complete and obvious opposite of what is true, in three respects.
First, Republicans did not lose the 2020 presidential election. Far from being “debunked” as Burroughs claims, the claim that the election was stolen through an assortment of voter fraud, illegal voting measures and voter intimidation has been proven over and over again. President Donald Trump simply cannot have been “beaten” in an election that was rigged to begin with.
Indeed, and second, Burroughs ignores perhaps the greatest campaign of voter suppression in American history that was waged and directed by Democrats themselves in 2020: the BLM/Antifa riots and Democrats’ physical attacks upon voters.
Third, enacting neutral measures to suppress voter fraud is not suppressing legitimate voting. No one — young, middle-aged, old, rich, poor, resident, non-resident, student, or non-student — has the right to commit voter fraud, including to vote twice or to vote in a state in which they are not legally domiciled.
Rather than worrying about sound voter legislation, Americans should be worried about Joe Biden’s dementia and his and Democrats’ disastrous policies that are wreaking havoc on America as I write.
James E. Pietrangelo, II
North Conway
