To the editor:
To all those writing letters to the Sun saying that you might not vacation in the Conway area in the future if STRs are not allowed, I have one word: Goodbye.
Your letters bespeak an arrogant attitude of not a few tourists to this area that the Mount Washington Valley exists solely to serve you. It doesn’t. At all.
This Valley is self-sufficient — not to mention bursting almost year round with respectful tourists who are only too happy to enjoy its beauty while staying at the many fine hotels, motels and inns operating within the law. If you and your dog don’t come up this year, no one’s going to miss you. At all.
And that part about your needing an STR to “unwind” in after a long day of hiking, etc., guess what: the people who actually live in those neighborhoods want to be able to “unwind” in their own homes too, but with STRs they can’t, if only because there’s always strangers lurking about next door.
Not to mention the noise and other nuisance factors of STRs, which should not exist in a residential neighborhood — period. And STR owners so-called “policing” bad behavior was never a viable solution, because that still put the onus on the residents to have to suffer the bad behavior before it was reported and “policed.” Residents don’t need that aggravation either.
So goodbye and good riddance to STRS.
James E. Pietrangelo II
North Conway
