To the editor:
HB 373 “prohibits the department of environmental services from participating in discussions of any state, regional, or national low carbon fuel standards program... or planning of such programs.”
This nonsensical bill, passed by the N.H. House must now be categorically rejected by the Senate. If the Department of Environmental Services is prohibited from discussions of or planning for any low carbon fuel standards, how can we possibly hope to reverse the spilling of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere? As you know, it is these gasses which cause the greenhouse effect and prevent heat from escaping. The effects of this heating are now well known by all, and are especially felt by farmers, but also by those of us who suffer from increasing storms, floods, hotter summers, drought, forest fires, mudslides and the raft of problems these natural disasters bring, from crop failure to increased immigration by failed farmers elsewhere, to the disappearance of a wealth of plant and animal species.
The only real solution to these climate problems is a reduction in carbon output by humans. Planning such solutions via low-carbon fuel standards is essential at all levels: local, regional, national, but especially the state whose regulatory powers are so important to incremental progress. I urge you to reverse this backward policy of shutting down discussion of one of our most pressing and potentially calamitous problems.
Please vote no and reverse HB 373.
Helen Ingalls
Sandwich
