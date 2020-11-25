To the editor:
I just wanted to comment on all the apologists for the low-class person in the White House who constantly write in support of him when several mass murderers, white supremacists and Neo-Nazis, who clearly worship this guy’s personality, are some of the greatest threats to our nation since the Soviet KGB and GRU were operating all across America since after WWll, and I include the Klu Klux Klan in this group as well.
Having read Michael Knudson’s screed and also the nonsense spewed by Paul Schuepp, I am confounded and depressed by the fact that Herr Trump has taken some clues right out of Hitler’s playbook using a simple slogan and hammering on it continuosly. It reminds me of the slogan “Deutschland Erwache,” which was used so effectively by the Nazi Party.
Then there is the Bolshevik slogan, “dictatorship of the proletariat” which is an oxymoron if ever I heard one. Your alleged president, like many big shots in Washington, is a draft dodger and a low-class phony, and definitely an integral part of the swamp he declared he was going to drain.
Knudson never revealed his sources where he got the voting irregularity facts, which makes these so-called facts grossly suspect. Even many Republican politicians have stated that they found no evidence of irregularities. Their names are out there all over in case anyone wants to check.
Incidentally, I am an independent and not a Democrat and have no use for authoritarian or totalitarian governments. But Trump is attempting to organize a coup and turn my beloved country into a damned banana republic. All empires are due to collapse and we are well on the way. Many Democrats are part of the problem as well. Russia and China must love this.
Hans Hildebrand
Conway
