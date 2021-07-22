To the editor:
No surprise that the $20 daily parking charges are losing money!
Two cliché's covers this subject very well. 1) Can't put a square peg in a round hole. And 2) Stupid is as stupid does.
Don't blame the weather for the shortfall; blame this ill-conceived and executed plan and edict. Please drop this $20 daily parking charge. Can't recover the hundreds of dollars given the $16-an-hour chosen few, plus the cost of printing and distributing thousands of resident stickers spent so far this season.
A much simpler and less expensive plan might be placing dumpsters and port-a-potties at the locations. Even with the rental and maintenance costs it would probably be less costly than the current situation. Seems as though this might serve more people favorably along with the town's budget.
Hal Roberson
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.