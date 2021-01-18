To the editor:
The presidential election was the final straw for many people. Those who think we should just sit back and accept the falsified results reminds me of a congressman's comment some time ago about rape. He suggested you should just enjoy it because "It's just inevitable anyway."
Talk about being violated. The election was a forcible rape of 74 to 80 million Americans. Gosh, I wonder why they are so angry? If you care to learn something look up the "Hackers quarterly" Issue on hacking voting machines even if not connected to the internet. It was at the defcon conference and the publication is not alone. They are super easy to hack or manipulate even for a 15-year-old. The mail-in voting is highly suspect as it was barely given a glance with a serious investigation.
I sent a carefully worded letter to all nine justices of the Supreme Court, begging them to at least take the case into consideration. I wrote that "we could lose the republic if they fail to act." In the end they did nothing. Many Republicans along with the liberals had a "shut up and take it." attitude. That didn't help.
What we just had at the capital was a revolt, next of kin to a revolution or civil war. None of which I want. If you want an example of sedition, look at liberals' implied consent of recent rioting and takeover of several liberal cities. People were killed, businesses and homes burned. All with the consent and approval of liberals.
Biden is a hand puppet and will be the next president. I hope we can somehow avoid a civil war. We have already had a revolt. The coming depression is now unavoidable. God help us.
Gregory Wallace
Effingham
