I don't really understanding your choice to publish Tom McLaughlin's column. Here we are all pulling together as a community to survive these scary times and we have to be subjected to this guy's nonsense. So it goes I suppose.
McLaughlin is at again with his desperate column attacking and insulting the LGBTQ community and anyone with an open heart and mind. It isn't really worth refuting anything he said because it is all his typical hateful drivel written in a pretentious manner to make ignorance sound intelligent.
Tom, the one thing I can't begin to understand is why a man of seemingly many interests with a nice family and a big piece of land in Maine is so obsessed with gay people.
Your latest outrage about broken dreams of athletes or whatever nonsense it is you are rambling on about this week is just more of the same old same old. Your last sentence in the column really reveals your true views about the LGBTQ community: "Has the LGBTQIA “community” finally pushed the envelope too far? Could be, but then who ever thought it would get half as far as it has?"
You know who thought it could get this far Tom? We did. Yes, we thought that people should not be discriminated against, that they should be able to marry who they want, that they should be afforded the same rights and protections as everyone else. We've thought this all along Tom and we've been fighting the likes of you to get it. You don't care about female athletes, you are just using this as another way to attack those different from you. We aren't going way Tom and we have way more in this fight than you do.
I apologize on your behalf to all the brave transgender people in our accepting and loving community who have to be subjected to your unsolicited hatred on a regular basis. There are many transgender people in the valley right providing essential services and they deserve the same love and respect as everyone else.
What are you doing Tom? Sitting at home finding dumb things to be angry about? Perhaps you should go for a long walk in your woods and take solace in the fact that their isn't a single LGBTQ person chasing you and trying to destroy your precious way of life.
Greg Vander Veer
Glen
