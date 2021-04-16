To the editor:
What Republicans are doing in state legislatures across the nation is voter suppression pure and simple. Their lame attempt to mask it as protecting voter integrity is a lie (how does making it a crime to hand out water protect voter integrity?) and is based on another lie — that the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump by voter fraud.
There was no, and never has been, widespread voter fraud. These voter suppression acts are an attack on our democracy, as well as being racist in nature, and are a continuation of Trump’s attempted coup (using white supremacists as his soldiers) of Jan. 6, 2021, a date that should live in infamy along with Dec. 7, 1945, and Sept. 11, 2001.
It was an outright assault on the Capitol and we cannot allow the Republicans to diminish what happened on that day. We, as a nation, responded well to attacks that came from outside, but how are we going to respond to the attack that is coming from within?
We are a country deeply divided, and if you want democracy and justice to survive, complacency is not an option.
Graham Selby
North Conway
