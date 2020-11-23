To the editor:
To Mr. Knudson, President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and all those others claiming that there were truck loads, boat loads, plane loads and UFO loads of illegal Biden ballots snuck into Pennsylvania and Michigan in the dead of night — I would like to introduce you to a word. That word is proof.
Something you need to back up your assertions. In case you're not clear, proof means, "The evidence establishing the validity of a given assertion." It seems the courts are sticklers about that and are tossing one case after another because of the lack of "proof."
Or maybe the judges are in on this conspiracy to oust Trump too? And what are these multitudes of witnesses to fraud waiting for? Could it be they don't really exist? In fairness, there were two cases of voter fraud discovered in Penn. Alas, they were Trump voters. Biden is our 46th president and he won it in a free and fair election.
Graham Selby
North Conway
