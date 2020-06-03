To the editor:
With Bill Marvel’s ridiculous recent column about his Philadelphia police acquaintance, I hardly know where to begin. Clearly Marvel’s awareness of history beyond the year 1865 is spotty at best. Despite his reminiscences of a kinder Philadelphia police department of the 1980s and 1990s, the real truth is much uglier.
That police department in that era was one of the most corrupt and abusive police forces in America. In 1985, the department bombed a house in pursuit of suspects, killing 11 citizens, including five children, and burned 65 nearby houses in an African-American neighborhood, the only time to that point that an American police force ever used such forceful methods.
Just a few years later in the 1990s, one entire police district in Philadelphia, involving hundreds of police officials and officers, was involved in extensive corruption and misconduct, including extensive civil rights violations.
And therein lies the problem with Marvel, and many white Americans, particularly those of the MAGA crowd, who yearn for the good old days. The past is exactly the opposite of what this country needs right now in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
We need to move beyond those days, to a new era where true community policing evolves that doesn’t use excessive force and target people of color. For African-Americans in particular, they’ve never experienced true “good” days when it comes to policing in many places in America, and are still waiting for change.
Marvel, quite reticently, does recognize the disproportionate amount of black deaths at the hands of law enforcement, but his bland words also echo a sentiment felt by many whites who feel their world is threatened, that “all lives matter.” Until we recognize that African Americans live in an America far different than the one white folks experience, nothing will change.
Glenn Knoblock
Wolfeboro
