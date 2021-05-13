Dear editor:
The people of Sandwich should be informed of plans to demolish another historic 200-year old farmhouse in town. The new owners say they want no maintenance or liability.
What they do want is a parking lot and recreational facility with signage visible from Route 113 that will ultimately attract tourists from all over New England.
The house at 645 Holderness Road was the home where our beloved Bunny Michael, who lived to age 105, raised her family with her husband Monroe “Mike” Michael. It was the home of James and Ida Rogers who contributed so much to this town in the 1910s to the 40s; selectman, JR Coolidge manager, West Side Chapel, Sandwich Fair, Red Cross and WWll civil defense.
This red farmhouse is a beautiful architectural landmark for those who drive past Thompson Road heading west and is an important contributing structure to the Squam Lake Historic District.
Isn’t it ironic that a group who promotes conservation/preservation proposes to develop a parking lot and recreation area out of the footprint of the demolished farmhouse? Their narrative proposes to support historic restoration and keep new development off our land but their actions will demolish historic structures and develop the Michael property and abutting land in a manner that encourages an influx of more foot/bike travel throughout our lands?
According to a Michael descendant, there are donor funds available to cover all costs of rehabilitating and maintaining this historic home: roofs, windows, painting etc. with no restrictions and obligations to Squam Lake Conservation Society. Don’t let this historic building be demolished! We are losing too many historic farmhouses to demolition! Let everyone know that this demolition is not acceptable in Sandwich.
Geoffrey Burrows
Center Sandwich
