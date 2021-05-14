To the editor:
I for one am happy Jonna Carter is now writing for the Sun. Her column “Not in My Apple Tree,” represents a fresh voice in the valley. Conway is, like it or not, part of the tourist economy in the valley. We need to accept that fact and perhaps accommodate visitors and ourselves with public bathrooms, a recreation path and a friendly welcome to our guests.
Many including myself have been able to move to the valley by first sharing our vacation home with renters. Make no mistake, by in large we are not just “blow-ins” but active contributors to the valley, contributing time to volunteer as youth sport coaches, charity fundraisers, and serving as employees at valley businesses.
We need and appreciate Jonna’s fresh voice and perspective. Keep up the good work, Jonna.
Frank Murphy
Center Conway
