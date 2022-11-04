During the District 1, political debate this past week, held at the North Conway Community Center, I stated my belief that Planned Parenthood made millions of dollars selling baby parts. When the debate story was printed in this paper, the “story teller” took exception to my statement.
The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) states the following. Planned Parenthood just set three new and disturbing records. Including, 383,460 unborn babies killed this year. They also claim to have received $633.4 million in taxpayer funding, and published a new assets value of $2.5 billion. All three represent new records.
At the same time, the abortion giant set new all-time low records in other services offered such as cancer screening. In fact, other services were lowered by 1.7 million or a 16.6 percent drop from just one year ago. In the meantime, the ACLJ is circulating a petition which already has close to 800,000 signatures. The petition reads, “Stop Planned Parenthood’s harvesting and selling babies parts.”
According to the ACLJ, a senior planned parenthood abortionist was recently caught on camera detailing how they altered abortion procedures, making them very good at getting hearts, lungs and livers.
“Then they sell the baby parts so that it looks like they are not making money.” Clearly, the report demonstrates that other services such as cancer screening, are not a priority of Planned Parenthood. Abortion is their business. If you read the story in the Daily Sun I wonder if you recognized, as I did, that the three Republican nominees remarks were gone over with a fine tooth comb, unlike the Democrat nominees? I wonder why that is.
